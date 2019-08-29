Insider Acquisition: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)’s Exec. Chair – President & CEO Robert Jornayvaz Picked up 39,500 shares; Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Ptc (PTC) Position By $35.55 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 145.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 386,364 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 652,577 shares with $60.16 million value, up from 266,213 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 792,744 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 498,187 shares to 255,873 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 73,217 shares and now owns 61,030 shares. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,200 shares. Ent Financial Ser Corporation owns 53 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 785,285 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 12,443 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0.01% or 80,361 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 3,297 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 8,453 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Cornerstone invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 0.1% or 16,041 shares. Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 163,405 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. World Asset Inc holds 6,354 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97.88’s average target is 50.75% above currents $64.93 stock price. PTC Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Sunday, March 10. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $372.15 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) At US$3.51? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPI – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Agree to Joint Marketing Agreement for the Sale of Water in Southeast New Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 336,847 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P

Since March 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $343,956 activity. Jornayvaz Robert P III also bought $15,250 worth of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $64,500 was bought by HARVEY HUGH E JR. $151,140 worth of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was bought by Clearway Capital Management Ltd.

Intrepid Potash Inc Exec. Chair – President & CEO Robert Jornayvaz on the August 28, 2019 bought a total of 39,500 shares of the Colorado-based company with market value of approximately $112,370 USD. This is based on an average price per share of $2.8 USD. This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he purchased another 7,296 shares worth $22,253 USD. Dated August 28, 2019, this large purchase by Robert Jornayvaz was revealed in a report submitted together with the D.C. based-SEC. It is freely available here. Robert Jornayvaz currently owns 20.44 million shares or 15.49% of Intrepid Potash Inc’s market cap.