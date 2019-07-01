Insider Acquisition: Intergroup Acquired 3,000 Shares of Santa Fe Financial (SFEF); Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) stake by 51.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp acquired 481,500 shares as Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA)’s stock rose 0.20%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 1.41M shares with $26.62 million value, up from 929,015 last quarter. Motorcar Pts Amer Inc now has $391.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 139,360 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

It closed at $34.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intergroup Corp – a well-known insider in Santa Fe Financial Corp – invested in 3,000 shares of Santa Fe Financial Corp, that are worth approx. U.S. Dollars 108,000 based on an average price-per-share of U.S. Dollars 36.0. Presently, Intergroup Corp owns 1.02 million shares which are about 82.15% of Santa Fe Financial Corp’s total market cap. This trade took place on 01/07/2019. A public form that was filed with the SEC and is readily available here, gives more information for the trade.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company has market cap of $42.84 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,540 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Whittaker Barbara L, worth $39,540.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.11% or 103,778 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Private Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.61M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,326 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 51 shares. Parthenon Limited owns 86,891 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 22,700 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 33,941 shares. 15,990 are held by Sei Investments Com. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tieton Capital Limited Liability Corp has 4.15% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 247,189 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com holds 538 shares or 0% of its portfolio.