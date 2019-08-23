Inside Trade: Sheryl Sharry Bought 2,650 Shares of Bank of South Carolina (BKSC); 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Sentiment Is 0.25

Sentiment for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.35, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 2 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold holdings in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The institutional investors in our database reported: 868,126 shares, down from 879,551 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $29.40 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 2.67% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 516,100 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 49,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 88,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,466 shares.

It closed at $4.89 lastly. It is down 28.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 278,875 shares or 41.54% less from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 71,688 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,294 shares. 10,532 were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. Gradient Invests Ltd reported 660 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 830 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 1,210 shares stake. 877 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 6,647 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,027 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 21,897 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). Blackrock invested 0% in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). Advisory Services Network has 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) or 23,969 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) for 4,192 shares.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 37 buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider Sharry Sheryl G bought $49,115. SASS DOUGLAS H bought $49,115 worth of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) on Friday, July 26. Hassell Fleetwood S bought $49,115 worth of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) on Friday, July 26. On Friday, August 16 Walpole Eugene H IV bought $48,750 worth of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) or 2,600 shares. The insider Boyd Susanne King bought $274.

In a legally required report which was filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, it was reported that the director of Bank Of South Carolina Corp Sheryl Sharry, an insider in spotlight, made an acquision for 2,650 shares of the ‘s company, worth approx. $49,025 USD using an average price-per-share of $18.5 USD. He also bought 7,785 shares with a market value $147,265 USD in the last 30 days. Sheryl Sharry right now owns 129,471 shares or 2.34% of Bank Of South Carolina Corp’s total market cap.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 551 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) has declined 8.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $102.54 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.