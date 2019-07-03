Inside Trade: Roger Rankin Picked up 505 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Shorts at BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (BDRLF) Lowered By 0.52%

BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had a decrease of 0.52% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 5.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.52% from 5.40 million shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 1053 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 80.00% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 100 shares traded. Borr Drilling Limited (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.05 million activity. Seelbach Thomas Wilson bought $195 worth of stock or 3 shares. $6,973 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Trust dated 1/1/1977 – PNC Bank & Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. as Co-Trustees & Clara L.T. Rankin – fbo Clara L.T. Rankin bought $22,718. Shares for $1,161 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Thursday, March 7. Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor bought 3 shares worth $195. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust bought $375 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, March 28. Rankin James T. Jr. had bought 23 shares worth $1,474 on Friday, January 4.

The shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc and company’s insider Roger Rankin acquired 505 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company based on the average stock price of $54.0 a share. The reported shares approximately $27,265 U.S Dollars. He also bought 3,106 shares worth approximately $161,046 USD in the last 30 days. The trade of shares was made on 03-07-2019 and this act was unveiled in a Form 4 which was filed with the SEC. This Form 4 is freely available here. Roger Rankin now has rights to 366,571 shares of the Firm.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability owns 61 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 60,010 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm holds 3,000 shares. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 350 shares. Qv Investors holds 0.46% or 51,917 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). State Street Corp holds 0% or 205,644 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,321 shares. 142,783 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 687,295 are owned by Blackrock. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 16,359 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Synovus Fin holds 0.02% or 16,304 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

