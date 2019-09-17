Inside Trade: Kenneth Quigley Made a Purchase of 76 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH); H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY (HSCHF) Shorts Increased By 187.18%

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HSCHF) had an increase of 187.18% in short interest. HSCHF’s SI was 11,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 187.18% from 3,900 shares previously. With 81,900 avg volume, 0 days are for H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HSCHF)’s short sellers to cover HSCHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.94% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0242. About 198,000 shares traded or 334.97% up from the average. H-Source Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSCHF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN COMMUNITY – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TWO PENNSYLVANIA COMMUNITIES – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW MORTGAGE LOAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The well informed person Kenneth Quigley who is director of Umh Properties Inc purchased 76 shares of the public company having a market value of $998 U.S. Dollars based on an average weighted cost of $13.1 for every share. Kenneth now holds 7,181 shares accounting for 0.02% of the Company’s market cap

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UMH’s profit will be $7.28M for 19.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $44,003 activity. HIRSCH MATTHEW I also bought $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares. Mitchell William Edward also bought $2,999 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares. $996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR.

It closed at $13.83 lastly. It is down 11.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $559.17 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold UMH Properties, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 3.58 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 3,165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Architects stated it has 855 shares. Pnc Gru reported 96 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 36,149 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy has invested 0.25% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 49,240 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 0.21% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Legal And General Public Ltd Co reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Koshinski Asset has 79,454 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 53,936 shares.