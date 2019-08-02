Inside Trade: James Chapman Paid for 1,000 Shares of Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH); Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted By $520,065 Its Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) stake by 29.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 4,095 shares as Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 17,880 shares with $2.27M value, up from 13,785 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam So Com now has $8.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $149.46. About 246,269 shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,371 shares to 109,251 valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) stake by 18,560 shares and now owns 14,645 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BFAM in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.21% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity owns 2,580 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,147 shares. Argent Trust owns 9,555 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,770 shares. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv holds 7,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 100,479 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 714,024 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,024 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7,557 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Kennedy stated it has 24,757 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 13,570 shares.

The insider James Chapman who is director of Arch Coal Inc picked up 1,000 shares of the ‘s company worth $78,720 U.S Dollars based on an avg price of $78.7 for share. Presently, James Chapman holds 2,224 shares or about 0.01% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding). Dated August 02, 2019, this significant transaction by James Chapman was unveiled inside a filing that was filed with the U.S. SEC. It is obtainable online here.

Analysts await Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.93 EPS, down 22.12% or $1.40 from last year’s $6.33 per share. ARCH’s profit will be $80.15M for 4.01 P/E if the $4.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.53 actual EPS reported by Arch Coal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.66% EPS growth.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It has a 4.35 P/E ratio. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 409,099 shares traded or 82.42% up from the average. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N – AT NEW MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE, ARCH’S THERMAL SALES ARE MORE THAN 90 PERCENT COMMITTED FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARCH SEES 2Q COKING COAL VOLUME FLAT FROM 1Q; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Arch-Brexiteer accepts PM May’s transition deal for now, denies wanting her job; 08/05/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on Study Initiation and 510(k); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Arch Coal May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Engages Nucro-Technics To Complete Toxicology Studies To Support Investigational New Drug Application For Metablok; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Gateway Arch National Park Celebrates National Park Week; 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS – SUBMITTED INFORMATION PACKAGE TO FDA DCRP CONTAINING QUESTIONS & DRAFT IND APPLICATION CONTENT