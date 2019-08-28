Inside Trade: Jack Khattar Paid for 7,200 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN); SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) Shorts Lowered By 29.07%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 1.85M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 336 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 20,478 shares traded or 676.86% up from the average. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 521,145 shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 23,038 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 373,483 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 21,162 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 27,535 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 461,771 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 16,567 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Group One Trading L P holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 5,474 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.70 million shares. 16,366 are held by Smith Asset Group Incorporated L P. Thb Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 146,638 shares. Invesco Limited holds 878,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. The company??s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity. 7,200 shares valued at $189,982 were bought by Khattar Jack A. on Friday, August 23.

After the publishing of a document filled with Security and Exchange Commission; a new insider trading trade became apparent. The President – CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Jack Khattar; executed a transaction in the open market by buying 7,200 shares at the avg. market share price which was $26.4 of the company worth approx. $189,982 U.S Dollars. Presently, Jack Khattar has in hand a total of 1.55 million shares or 2.95% of the Company’s total market cap.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Anti-CGRPs Are Causing Migraines For This Biotech But Investors Are Too Pessimistic Creating A Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited engages in the gold mining business in Australia. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It also explores for nickel deposits. It has a 38.53 P/E ratio. The firm holds 100% interest in the Carosue Dam activities located in north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.