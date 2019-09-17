Inside Trade: David Kanen Obtained 265,000 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS); Qwest 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (CTZ) Sellers Decreased By 38.01% Their Shorts

Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ) had a decrease of 38.01% in short interest. CTZ’s SI was 91,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 38.01% from 147,600 shares previously. With 38,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ)’s short sellers to cover CTZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 29,120 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTZ) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canopy Growth: Don’t Punish This Pot Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues – Banc Of California, BGC Partners And CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp Strengthens Leadership Position in Precision Medicine with Expansion of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Portfolio – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: A Canopy Situation Waiting To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Our #1 Pot Stock Is Winning Big-Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online well-known provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $60.54 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Base USAP and AutoMD. It currently has negative earnings. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual clients through its network of E-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.14 million shares or 2.18% more from 8.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 108,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh accumulated 36,021 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 67,764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Comm Brokerage Inc reported 45,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 505,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Perkins has invested 0.01% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Renaissance Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 612,336 shares. S Muoio Lc holds 0.04% or 44,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,647 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 5,000 shares. 291,800 were reported by Perritt Capital Inc. Moreover, Cannell Llc has 0.42% invested in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 183,137 shares traded or 36.69% up from the average. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has declined 15.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTS News: 08/05/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK – IN LIGHT OF ANTICIPATED COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CUSTOMS ISSUES, REVISED ADJ EBITDA RANGE TO $13.0 AND $14.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Auto Parts Still Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low Single Digits on Percentage Basis; 02/04/2018 – US AUTO PARTS SAYS LAWSUIT FILED ASSERTS US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION “WRONGFULLY SEIZING AUTOMOTIVE GRILLES BEING IMPORTED” BY CO; 08/05/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO INCREASE LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – US Auto Parts 1Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC – EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $14.5 MLN AND $16.0 MLN COMPARED TO $14.2 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – US Auto Parts 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK – HAS PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION HEARING ON MATTER RELATING TO LAWSUIT AGAINST DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9; 02/04/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN U.S. COURT OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE; 26/04/2018 – Everyday American Heroes Honored with “Pay it Forward” Sweepstakes from JC Whitney

David Kanen, an insider of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc, currently director not a long ago disclosed a new trade with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. As revealed in the form, David Kanen purchased 265,000 shares of the firm, priced at $1.7 per share. $441,623 U.S Dollars was the trade’s value. The SEC filing’s date was September 16, 2019. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly obtained additional 537,400 shares of the company, worth $730,183 USD. David Kanen right now owns 5.41 million shares or 15.09% of the company’s market cap.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $982,032 activity. Nia Mehran had bought 12,000 shares worth $16,971. Khazani Sol bought 98,000 shares worth $116,424. Gomez Alfredo bought $6,004 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) on Friday, September 13. The insider Kanen David bought $438,790. $27,328 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was bought by Gomes Sanjiv on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $17,820 were bought by GREYSON JAY KEITH. PHELPS BARRY bought 24,871 shares worth $29,547.

More notable recent U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Retail & Wholesale Parts Industry Prospects Encouraging – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mixed Q2 results for U.S. Auto Parts Network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.