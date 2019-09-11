Inside Trade: Alan Bowers Purchased 198 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD); Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.44% below currents $79.85 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of VSAT in report on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform” rating. See Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $88.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

The director of Walker & Dunlop Inc, Alan Bowers a few days ago invested nearly $10,207 USD for 198 shares in the Walker & Dunlop Inc company at an approx. $51.5 a share. At the moment, he possess a total of 36,492 shares or 0.11% of the company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century reported 180,971 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 221,808 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 4,841 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Catalyst Cap Advsrs has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 125 shares. Burney holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 80,025 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 5,700 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 448,897 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 171,532 shares in its portfolio. 70,670 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 0.17% or 36,300 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 11,075 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 54,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 87,575 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Gp.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,194 activity. Bowers Alan J bought 197 shares worth $10,194.

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Walker & Dunlop has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 17.38% above currents $57.08 stock price. Walker & Dunlop had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WD’s profit will be $44.35 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Castleark Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 126,082 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 187 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 49,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 250 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 151,579 shares. New South Mngmt accumulated 1.67M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% or 82,261 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 51,384 shares. Smithfield accumulated 40 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 84,795 shares.