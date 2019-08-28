Inside Purchase: Martin Yudkovitz Invested in 2,500 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB); Network 1 Technologies (NTIP)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Sentiment for Network 1 Technologies Inc (NTIP)

Network 1 Technologies Inc (NTIP) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their stock positions in Network 1 Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Network 1 Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 10,101 shares traded. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) has declined 14.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIP News: 16/05/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC NTIP.A – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Remanded 4 Cases to PTAB for Further Proceedings; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO FEDERAL CIRCUIT’S DECISIONS, SEVERAL OF CLAIMS ASSERTED IN DISTRICT COURT LITIGATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND NOT INVALID; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Vacated Certain Rulings of PTAB’s Final Written Decisions in Favor of Network-1; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT LEFT UNDISTURBED PTAB’S FINDINGS THAT REMAINING CLAIMS OF PATENTS ARE NOT INVALID; 28/03/2018 Federal Circuit Issues Ruling in Network-1’s Cox IPR Appeal; 02/04/2018 – Network-1 Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Decision Involves Longstanding Dispute With Google and YouTube Over Infringement Within Cox Patent Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Left Undisturbed PTAB’s Findings That Remaining Claims of Patents Are Not Invalid

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. for 483,208 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 651,723 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 25,040 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $57.98 million. The firm owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.

More notable recent Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its Cox Portfolio To Include 33 Issued Patents – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Network-1 Reports Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Network-1 Receives 3 New Patents from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its Cox Portfolio To Include 32 Issued Patents – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Network-1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Network-1 Reports Third Quarter Results NYSE:NTIP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

An insider of the company Cincinnati Bell Inc, Martin Yudkovitz also its director, disclosed his investment activities with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission on August 28, 2019. As discovered in the document, Martin had purchased 2,500 shares of the ‘s company. The total insider purchase was worth $12,075 U.S Dollars. At the time of the trade the price of a share was $4.8. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 5,000 shares worth $25,000 USD. Martin Yudkovitz today holds 39,998 shares or 0.08% of Cincinnati Bell Inc’s market cap.

The stock increased 5.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 161,248 shares traded. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Backs 2018 EBIT $320M-EBIT $330M; 16/04/2018 – CINCINNATI – ISS, GLASS LEWIS & CO RECOMMENDED THAT CINCINNATI BELL SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD FOR ALL DIRECTOR NOMINEES STANDING FOR ELECTION; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Solicit Proxies to Nominate Three to Cincinnati Bell Board; 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL HOLDER GAMCO SUPPORTING THREE BOARD CANDIDATES; 09/05/2018 – SunTel Services to Rebrand as CBTS; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Backs 2018 Rev $1.200B-$1.275B

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.16 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBTS names Leek to lead healthcare practice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.