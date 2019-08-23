Inside Investment: Lee Bagwell Acquired 2 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN); 2 Analysts Covering Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8500 highest and $70 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 8.43% above currents $71.63 stock price. Clean Harbors had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. See Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $73 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 47.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,113 activity. The insider Hoyle M. Edward Jr. bought 19 shares worth $327. The insider Reed Matthew D. bought 350 shares worth $5,828. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $34 was bought by Bagwell Lee. $34 worth of stock was bought by ROSS ROBERT SIDNEY on Friday, May 24.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Colony Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial and consumer customers. The company has market cap of $149.13 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Lee Bagwell, Executive VP of Colony Bankcorp Inc, in an insider legal trading transaction obtained 2 shares whose worth is estimated to be $32 at average stock price of $16.0. Today, Lee Bagwell has 5,581 shares or 0.06% of Colony Bankcorp Inc’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

