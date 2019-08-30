Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.51 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inseego Corp. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Inseego Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Nokia Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Inseego Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Inseego Corp. and Nokia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Inseego Corp.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 58.73%. Competitively the consensus price target of Nokia Corporation is $8, which is potential 62.60% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nokia Corporation looks more robust than Inseego Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares and 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares. 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Inseego Corp. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Inseego Corp. beats Nokia Corporation.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.