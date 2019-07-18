Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Since Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.94 N/A -0.11 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.84 N/A 0.33 26.34

Table 1 demonstrates Inseego Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inseego Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Inseego Corp. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. In other hand, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inseego Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Inseego Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Inseego Corp.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 19.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inseego Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 25.7%. Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 10.13% 6.38% 3.31% 23.46% 180.9% 20.48% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -3% 2.71% -1.36% -18.81% 11.51% -4.8%

For the past year Inseego Corp. has 20.48% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -4.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.