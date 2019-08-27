Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.82 N/A 1.28 35.33

In table 1 we can see Inseego Corp. and Ciena Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Ciena Corporation’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Ciena Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Inseego Corp. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71

The upside potential is 65.75% for Inseego Corp. with consensus target price of $6. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.29, while its potential upside is 19.63%. The results provided earlier shows that Inseego Corp. appears more favorable than Ciena Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares and 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.