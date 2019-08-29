Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Both Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.51 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inseego Corp. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Inseego Corp. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Inseego Corp. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Inseego Corp. and Aviat Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Inseego Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Inseego Corp. had bullish trend while Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.