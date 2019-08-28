Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.44 N/A -0.11 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 195.32 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.44 beta means Inseego Corp.’s volatility is 56.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akoustis Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inseego Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Inseego Corp. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Inseego Corp. is $6, with potential upside of 56.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inseego Corp. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 34.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Inseego Corp. was more bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.