Inseego Corp. (INSG) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Hanseatic Management Services Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake By $615,984

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 49.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 2,504 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 7,593 shares with $1.87M value, up from 5,089 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $53.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $294.41. About 750,194 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Inseego Corp.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 798,069 shares traded. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 180.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.47% the S&P500. Some Historical INSG News: 11/04/2018 – lnseego Names Mark Frisch as Senior Vice President Service Provider Sales for the Americas; 31/05/2018 – Inseego Wins Compass Intelligence Solution Leadership Award for Ctrack Aviation Asset Management; 07/03/2018 – Inseego 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 23/05/2018 – Inseego and Riverbed Deliver Enterprise-Grade IoT Solution for Software-Defined WAN; 20/03/2018 – Inseego Optimizes Mobile Healthcare and Transport Services for Leeds Teaching Hospitals in United Kingdom; 02/05/2018 – Inseego Delivers Big Savings to Leading Transport Company in South Africa; 23/05/2018 – lnseego and Riverbed Deliver Enterprise-Grade IoT Solution for Software-Defined WAN; 11/04/2018 – Inseego Names Mark Frisch as Senior Vice President Service Provider Sales for the Americas; 05/03/2018 Inseego Receives 2017 Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution; 08/05/2018 – Inseego 1Q Rev $46.7M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of stock. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01 million on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1.

Among 8 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,447 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Clough Cap Partners LP invested 1.33% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 3,759 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,047 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,159 shares. Amer Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 28,671 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 33,859 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,720 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited reported 171,175 shares. Glaxis Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scotia Cap reported 6,319 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. The company has market cap of $383.43 million. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management.