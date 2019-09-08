Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparison side by side

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.72 N/A -0.11 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inseego Corp. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inseego Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Inseego Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inseego Corp. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inseego Corp. has an average price target of $6, and a 36.99% upside potential. Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $35.5, with potential upside of 4.97%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Inseego Corp. is looking more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.