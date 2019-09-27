Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Inseego Corp. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Inseego Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 739,682,539.68% 18.00% -4.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Inseego Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 32.62M 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Inseego Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 88.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inseego Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inseego Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inseego Corp.

Volatility and Risk

Inseego Corp. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Inseego Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inseego Corp.’s competitors beat Inseego Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.