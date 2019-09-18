Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

We will be comparing the differences between Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.34 N/A 16.88 0.02 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 49.88 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 highlights Inpixon and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Inpixon. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Inpixon’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inpixon is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

Inpixon and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44

On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 4.08% and its average target price is $88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Inpixon shares and 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.06% of Inpixon shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 54.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Inpixon on 8 of the 9 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.