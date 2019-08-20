Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 0.56 N/A 16.88 0.02 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.15 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inpixon and Zendesk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Inpixon has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Inpixon’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

Inpixon and Zendesk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Zendesk Inc. has an average target price of $92, with potential upside of 19.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% are Inpixon’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.