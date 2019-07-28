Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

As Application Software businesses, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.27 N/A -39.27 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Inpixon and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.62 beta means Inpixon’s volatility is 62.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, OneSpan Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inpixon has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

Inpixon and OneSpan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 31.40% and its consensus target price is $19.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inpixon and OneSpan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 67.5%. About 0.06% of Inpixon’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.