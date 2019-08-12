Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.30 N/A 16.88 0.02 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Inpixon and Materialise NV. Materialise NV is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Inpixon. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Inpixon’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Materialise NV, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inpixon and Materialise NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Inpixon is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Materialise NV has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inpixon is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Inpixon and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Materialise NV is $19.5, which is potential 9.86% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Inpixon’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Materialise NV has weaker performance than Inpixon

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 9 of the 11 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.