Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

As Application Software businesses, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.25 N/A 16.88 0.02 Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.89 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inpixon and Eventbrite Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inpixon are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inpixon and Eventbrite Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 76.7%. 0.06% are Inpixon’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has weaker performance than Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.