Inpixon (INPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.01 N/A 16.88 0.02 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.70 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Inpixon and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inpixon and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Inpixon's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inpixon and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average target price is $60.67, while its potential upside is 17.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inpixon and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 79.9%. Insiders owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Inpixon on 4 of the 6 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.