Inpixon (INPX) Touches $0.38 Low on Jul, 28; 1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Position

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,422 shares as Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC)’s stock rose 3.13%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.49M shares with $12.86M value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T now has $240.03M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 26,534 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

The stock of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) reached all time low today, Jul, 28 and still has $0.37 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.38 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.43M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.37 PT is reached, the company will be worth $162,990 less. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.0173 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3827. About 751,366 shares traded. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has declined 94.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.96% the S&P500.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.43 million. The firm operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS ; and Professional Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers AirPatrol, a location security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 32,640 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,414 shares. Sit Investment invested in 1.01% or 3.70M shares. Karpus Management invested in 4.47M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 12,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 5,127 shares. Mariner, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,535 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 35,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 122,257 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 3,034 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 11,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% stake.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased China Fd Inc (CHN) stake by 183,138 shares to 256,292 valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF) stake by 45,494 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) was reduced too.