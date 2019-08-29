Inpixon (INPX) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparison side by side

Both Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.19 N/A 16.88 0.02 Xunlei Limited 3 1.04 N/A -0.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inpixon and Xunlei Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Inpixon and Xunlei Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk & Volatility

Inpixon’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inpixon is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inpixon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inpixon and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 13%. Insiders owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has weaker performance than Inpixon

Summary

Inpixon beats on 5 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.