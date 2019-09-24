Inpixon (INPX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.30 N/A 16.88 0.02 Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 11.06 N/A 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see Inpixon and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Inpixon. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Inpixon is currently more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inpixon is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Paylocity Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Inpixon and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 consensus price target and a 18.05% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inpixon and Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.06% of Inpixon shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while Paylocity Holding Corporation has 69.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Inpixon on 10 of the 11 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.