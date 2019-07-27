Inpixon (INPX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparing side by side

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.27 N/A -39.27 0.00 NIC Inc. 16 3.59 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates Inpixon and NIC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Inpixon and NIC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NIC Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inpixon’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inpixon and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Inpixon has -75.01% weaker performance while NIC Inc. has 31.81% stronger performance.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Inpixon on 8 of the 8 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.