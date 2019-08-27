Inphi (IPHI) Valuation Rose While Cortina Asset Management Cut by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Destination Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $333,878

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 208,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 206,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 26,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 159,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 186,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 724,414 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 26,207 shares to 110,513 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 37,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Revises Q2 2019 Financial Results Earnings Date to Aug. 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Inphi Cuts Q2 Guidance, Cites Huawei Ban – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Technologies Ltd Com holds 141,476 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership reported 27,990 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 6,403 shares. Granahan Invest Inc Ma has invested 0.16% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 176,200 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 0.24% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability stated it has 623,627 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.20 million shares. Scout Invs Inc invested in 70,025 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital invested in 0% or 6,651 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 459,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Co Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). D E Shaw reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.01% or 2.20 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 132,609 shares in its portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,646 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,898 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.