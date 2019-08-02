Inphi (IPHI) Reaches $61.74 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.49% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 658,322 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in InphiThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.79 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $66.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IPHI worth $223.52 million more.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Eaton Vance owns 25,418 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 18,927 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.12% or 185,405 shares in its portfolio. 28,927 were reported by Quantitative Management Ltd Llc. S Squared Tech Ltd Liability has invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Capital World has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). First Mercantile stated it has 6,184 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 7,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 48,703 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 4,594 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,256 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 165,685 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inphi Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Torten Ron sold $1,846. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $1.48 million was made by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12. The insider EDMUNDS JOHN sold 10,000 shares worth $400,000. Another trade for 169 shares valued at $6,441 was sold by Ogawa Richard.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $280.86. About 72,794 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 27.03 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.