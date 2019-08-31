Inphi (IPHI) Holder Clearbridge Investments Increased Its Holding by $9.05 Million as Stock Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Its Holding by $561,000

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 210,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.80 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 895,738 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 20,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 580,286 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61,000 shares to 77,700 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 9,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Llc has 4,587 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Blb&B Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Natixis Advsr Lp has 27,154 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc reported 3,617 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 3,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dnb Asset As invested in 15,927 shares. Kistler owns 423 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 251,540 shares stake. Rare Infra Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,579 shares to 693,916 shares, valued at $87.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 69,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,437 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,599 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt holds 1.51% or 224,365 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 249,432 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 18,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). State Street has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 126 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 46,998 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested 0.09% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Pdt Prns Lc stated it has 0.19% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).