Inphi Corporation (IPHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 62 2.08 44.71M -2.17 0.00 FormFactor Inc. 18 1.14 74.25M 1.41 11.94

Demonstrates Inphi Corporation and FormFactor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 72,008,374.94% -25.6% -10.7% FormFactor Inc. 416,199,551.57% 20.1% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Inphi Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. FormFactor Inc. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation. Its rival FormFactor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.5 respectively. Inphi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FormFactor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Inphi Corporation and FormFactor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 FormFactor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.75% for Inphi Corporation with consensus target price of $62.2. FormFactor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 13.64% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, FormFactor Inc. is looking more favorable than Inphi Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Inphi Corporation shares and 96.3% of FormFactor Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Inphi Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of FormFactor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09%

For the past year Inphi Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FormFactor Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors FormFactor Inc. beats Inphi Corporation.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.