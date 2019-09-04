Inphi Corporation (IPHI) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Comparing side by side

Both Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 51 8.06 N/A -2.17 0.00 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 97 2.96 N/A 6.61 15.64

Table 1 demonstrates Inphi Corporation and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Inphi Corporation and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 0.00% -25.6% -10.7% NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.1% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.57 shows that Inphi Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Inphi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Inphi Corporation and NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 6 2.75

$56.2 is Inphi Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -6.54%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $111 consensus price target and a 11.93% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is looking more favorable than Inphi Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inphi Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.8% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Inphi Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% NXP Semiconductors N.V. -2% 3.47% -1.52% 17.86% 9.03% 41.09%

For the past year Inphi Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats Inphi Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.