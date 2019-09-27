Inphi Corporation (IPHI) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) Contrasting side by side

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 62 2.08 44.71M -2.17 0.00 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 23 -9.50 367.30M 0.99 23.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inphi Corporation and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 71,742,618.74% -25.6% -10.7% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1,591,421,143.85% 17.8% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

Inphi Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation are 8.1 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Inphi Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Inphi Corporation and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$62.2 is Inphi Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.20%. Competitively Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.68, with potential downside of -15.28%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Inphi Corporation is looking more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Inphi Corporation shares and 82.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares. Inphi Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58%

For the past year Inphi Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats on 7 of the 13 factors Inphi Corporation.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.