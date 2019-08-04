Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.20 N/A -0.99 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 290.98% at a $10.4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 12.4%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.