Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 424.19% at a $13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.