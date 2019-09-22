Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 424.19%. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 9.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 65.8%. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.