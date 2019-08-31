Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Since Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.98 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 381.48% at a $10.4 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, which is potential 103.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 0% respectively. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.