Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 34.60 N/A -0.99 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 283.14% at a $10 average target price. On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 85.48% and its average target price is $11.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 7.2%. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.