Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.24 N/A -0.99 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.69 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 388.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.