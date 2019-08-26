Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.41 N/A -0.99 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Agenus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 385.32% upside potential and an average target price of $10.4. Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 77.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 33.6% respectively. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.