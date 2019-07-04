Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (CPPSF) Shorts Decreased By 6.25%

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 355,887 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 26.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 15/05/2018 – INOVIO HIV VACCINE, WHICH GENERATED NEAR 100% IMMUNE RESPONSES, SUSTAINED DURABLE MEMORY RESPONSES MEASURED ONE YEAR AFTER THE START OF CLINICAL TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – lnovio Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates PSA Stabilizing Effect of INO-5150 Immunotherapy in Phase 1b Study for Prostate Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Inovio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – INOVIO SAYS PENNVAX®-GP GENERATED NEAR 100% IMMUNE RESPONSES; 31/05/2018 – Inovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO’S DNA IMMUNOTHERAPY SHOWS IMMUNE RESPONSE RESULTS KEY IN; 14/03/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c

CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) had a decrease of 6.25% in short interest. CPPSF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.25% from 3,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:CPPSF)’s short sellers to cover CPPSF’s short positions. It closed at $39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $295.08 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

