Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.08 N/A -0.99 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.07 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.4, and a 340.68% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 71.6%. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.