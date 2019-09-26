Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.