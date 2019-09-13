Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparison side by side

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 34.60 N/A -0.99 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 283.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 60.3%. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.