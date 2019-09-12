Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 34.74 N/A -0.99 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.34 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$10.4 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 296.95%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a -2.53% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.