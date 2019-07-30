Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.48 N/A -1.04 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.91 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 278.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.4. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 588.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 22.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.