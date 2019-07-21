Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.61 N/A -1.04 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.76% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 2.5%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.