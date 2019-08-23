Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.27 N/A -0.99 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta means Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 352.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 35.3% respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.